WOODSBORO – On Sept. 28, Woodsboro competed at the Calallen Invitational Cross Country Meet.
Hannah Barber and Aralynn Singleterry ran in the JV Girls Division and Joseph Singleterry ran in the JV Boys Division.
Last Saturday, Oct. 5, Woodsboro athletes ran at the Shiner Invitational Meet.
Hannah Barber and Lexie McWilliams ran in the JV Girls group, with Hannah earning a medal for 11th place.
Layton Niemann and Tag Silvas ran in the junior high boys group.
“The kids ran good races against lots of good competition. The last meet of the year will be the district meet next Monday, Oct. 14, at West Guth Park near Tuloso-Midway Middle School,” said coach Keith Williams.
Varsity and JV kids will run in the morning, starting at 10 a.m. The junior high kids run in the afternoon, starting at 4 p.m.