WOODSBORO – If you are in any way a big South Texas high school sports fan, you have run into Woodsboro coach Aaron Houston.
The well-known coach was with Woodsboro ISD for 32 years and was very instrumental in shaping young men and women to be successful in life.
A get well soon honk parade was orchestrated Saturday, April 25, for Coach Houston who recently was transferred to the Refugio Manor from Beeville.
Houston, who has been battling some health issues, had to be quarantined in his room for 14 days because the transfer took place during the COVID-19 mandates.
Woodsboro Volunteer Fire Department Chief Lee Riemenschneider led the way for the 154 vehicles and a motorcycle that lined up for the afternoon event to not only lift his spirits but to also pay tribute to a man who is loved and respected.
Also, on that night, DJ Isaac Jaramillo dedicated his night of music playing to Coach Houston through Facebook and collected $2,600 to help defray the cost of medical bills.
Richard Fierova contributed to this story.