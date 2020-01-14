Richard Fierova photo Woodsboro'sRobert Joe (RJ) Weitzel sets aim at the basket while transitioning into a layup at the Ganado Christmas Hoop Tournament this past week on Saturday against Prairie Lea. The Eagles seemed to be sluggish and out of sync throughout the tournament with losses to Ganado, Victoria Cobras, Louise, and Prairie Lea.
Richard Fierova photo Woodsboro's Braxton Ladner (No. 4) and Taron Meacham (No. 5) each tangle against an Indian for a loose ball rebound at Saturday's game against Prairie Lea at the Ganado Tournament. The rebound did not go the Eagles way and unfortunately neither did the tourney play, dropping games to Ganado, Victoria Cobras, Louise, and Prairie Lea.
Richard Fierova photo Woodsboro'sRobert Joe (RJ) Weitzel sets aim at the basket while transitioning into a layup at the Ganado Christmas Hoop Tournament this past week on Saturday against Prairie Lea. The Eagles seemed to be sluggish and out of sync throughout the tournament with losses to Ganado, Victoria Cobras, Louise, and Prairie Lea.
Richard Fierova photo Woodsboro's Braxton Ladner (No. 4) and Taron Meacham (No. 5) each tangle against an Indian for a loose ball rebound at Saturday's game against Prairie Lea at the Ganado Tournament. The rebound did not go the Eagles way and unfortunately neither did the tourney play, dropping games to Ganado, Victoria Cobras, Louise, and Prairie Lea.