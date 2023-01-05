Woodsboro falls 68-36 at Goliad

The Goliad Tigers rolled to a 68-36 non-district basketball win over the Woodsboro Eagles on Dec. 20 in Goliad.
The Tigers jumped out to a 33-13 halftime lead.
Braden Robison led Woodsboro with 19 points and six rebounds. The Eagles’ Layton Niemann had 12 points and three steals.
Eagles fall to Annapolis Christian
The Woodsboro Eagles dropped a 60-42 decision to Corpus Christi Annapolis Christian Academy on Dec. 19 in Corpus Christi.
Braden Robison had 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Eagles.
Layton Jochetz had 11 points for Woodsboro.
San Diego downs Woodsboro
The Woodsboro Eagles fell behind 44-19 at halftime and couldn’t recover in a 74-33 loss to the San Diego Vaqueros on Dec. 16 in Woodsboro.
Braden Robison topped Woodsboro with 15 points and 11 rebounds.