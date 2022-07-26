Woodsboro grad qualifies for national rodeo

A recent Woodsboro High School graduate has qualified to compete in the National High School Finals Rodeo in Gillette, Wyoming.
Jayden Cisneros and Colby McDonald of College Station teamed to take fifth place in team roping at the Texas High School Rodeo Association Finals last month in Abilene.
Cisneros (heeler) and McDonald (header) finished with 35 points in the competition.
Cisneros and McDonald will compete in the team roping competition at National High School Finals on July 19 and 21.
Cisneros will be attending Wharton County Junior College, where he will compete on the Pioneers’ rodeo team.
