WOODSBORO – On Saturday, Aug. 31, Woodsboro Junior High competed at the Karnes City Cross Country Meet.
The meet was held at the Karnes City Park.
In the Girls Division, Anna Hall placed fourth.
Also running for the Eaglets was Jaqulynn Tully.
In the Boys Division, Tag Silvas, Tayden Grimes, and Layton Niemann ran for Woodsboro.
“The kids competed well against some good competition. We will continue to work,” said Coach Keith Williams.
The next action will be this Saturday, Sept. 7, as Skidmore-Tynan and Beeville host the meet in Beeville.