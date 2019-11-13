Woodsboro Lady Eagles lose to Kenedy

KENEDY – The Lady Eagles traveled to Kenedy to tangle with the Lady Leopards on the evening for their final regular season district game.
The Lady Eagles would start out in an aggressive mode but would soon start to misfire which would only create multiple mental errors finishing out the first set in a 25-20 loss.
In the second set they turned things around and played smarter with better communication, but they lost to the Leopards 26-24 in a hard fought set.
The third set would revert back to the first set tactics with a little bad luck to round up the Lady Eagles third and final set 25-20 loss.
“We made too many mistakes that gave Kenedy points they didn’t have to earn.” said Coach Amy Hall.
The Lady Eagles finish the season in third place behind Refugio and Yorktown, and they will play Weimer Tuesday in Edna..