WOODSBORO – The Lady Eagles were on the road last week to face the Yorktown Kitty Kats on Tuesday and the Lady Eagles in Pettus on Friday.
On Tuesday the Lady Eagles got off to a good start against the Kitty Kats, but they quickly went into a spiraling fall, losing the first two sets 15-25, 18-25. They rebounded in the third set 25-23, but too many errors in the forth set gave the 15-25 win to Yorktown.
“We’re giving too many points on unforced errors, which we are still working on. Also, we are either playing hot or cold. But unfortunately sometimes we are cold two times and only hot once.” said Coach Amy Hall.
“We just got down about ourselves in Yorktown. Once the momentum on our side went down, we had trouble bouncing back,” said senior player Hailey Hubbard
“In Pettus, the attitude was completely different. We had good attitudes throughout our game, and when one of our teammates made a mistake we lifted them up and simply told them that it was okay and you’ll get it next time,” Hubbard said.
“I feel if we continue to encourage each other, keep positive attitudes, play as a team like I know we’re capable of playing, our games will go great,” she said.
The Lady Eagles defeated Pettus last Friday in five sets: 25-21, 21-25, 25-13, 15-25, 15-9.
“We showed better focus until the end in our match Friday in Pettus. We found a way to pull out the win in the end, after we had been down in the fourth set,” Coach Hall said.
Here are the statistics from both games:
Yorktown
Digs: Alexis James 1, Hannah Hubbard 9, Kelsey Morgan 7, Gigi Barrera 6, Taryn Veselka 5, RyAnn Rodriguez 10, Kenzie Scott 10, Hailey Hubbard 1
Blocks: Hannah Hubbard 4, Hailey Hubbard 1
Kills: Alexis James 2, Hannah Hubbard 14, Kelsey Morgan 1, Taryn Veselka 2, RyAnn Rodriguez 1, Kenzie Scott 3, Hailey Hubbard 7
Assists: Alexis James 1, Hannah Hubbard 8, Kelsey Morgan 1, Kenzie Scott 13, Hailey Hubbard 1
Aces: Nevaeh Esparza 1, Hannah Hubbard 2, Kelsey Morgan 3, RyAnn Rodriguez 2
Pettus
Digs: Nevaeh Esparza 2, Alexis James 1, Hannah Hubbard 5, Kelsey Morgan 6, Gig Barrera 4, Taryn Veselka 1, RyAnn Rodriguez 15, Kenzie Scott 8
Blocks: Hannah Hubbard 4, Kelsey Morgan 1, Taryn Veselka 1, Hailey Hubbard 1
Kills: Nevaeh Esparza 2, Alexis James 2, Hannah Hubbard 20, Kelsey Morgan 1, Taryn Veselka 1, RyAnn Rodriguez 3, Kenzie Scott 6, Hailey Hubbard 7
Aces: Hannah Hubbard 5, Kelsey Morgan 2, Taryn Veselka 1, RyAnn Rodriguez 1, Kenzie Scott 2