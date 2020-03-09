INGLESIDE – Woodsboro competed at the Ingleside Mustang Relays Saturday, Feb. 22.
The Eagles saw Anthony Meacham finish second in the 110 Hurdles (15.87) and fourth in the long jump (19 feet, 11.75 inches); Braxton Ladner was third in the high jump (5 feet, 6 inches); Caleb Moore took fourth in the 400M (54.45) and was sixth in the 100M (11.38); Roger Gonzales grabbed fifth in the discus (98-1) and the 4x400M
The relay team of Meacham, Moore, Ladner and Gonzales finished fifth (3 minutes, 43.51 seconds).
For the Lady Eagles Hannah Hubbard was fourth in the 100H (17.61); in the 400M Hannah Rifenburgh was fourth (1:06.19); Zoi Hayward finished third in the 200M (27.4), and Taryn Veselka finished fifth (28.26).
Hailey Hubbard was fourth in the discus (96-8) and sixth in the shot put (30-1.5), and the 4x100 relay team of Rifenburgh, Veselka, Hayward and Addy McWilliams finished fifth with a time of 53.69.