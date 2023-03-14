Woodsboro powerlifters qualify for state meet

Three Woodsboro powerlifters, from left, Glen Giddens, Tayden Grimes and Adam Dominguez are headed to the state meet. (Photo courtesy of Woodsboro ISD)

Woodsboro's Adam Dominguez, Glen Giddens and Tayden Grimes qualified for the Texas High School Powerlifting Association's state meet in Abilene on March 24-25.

Read more about this story in the Refugio County Press. 

