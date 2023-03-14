Woodsboro powerlifters qualify for state meet

Woodsboro's Adam Dominguez, Glen Giddens and Tayden Grimes qualified for the Texas High School Powerlifting Association's state meet in Abilene on March 24-25.
Read more about this story in the Refugio County Press.
Woodsboro's Adam Dominguez, Glen Giddens and Tayden Grimes qualified for the Texas High School Powerlifting Association's state meet in Abilene on March 24-25.
Read more about this story in the Refugio County Press.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.