Woodsboro’s Samuel Norris was seventh at the Odem Owl Invitational Cross Country Meet on Sept. 10.
Norris completed the 5,000-meter course in 18 minutes, 10.64 seconds.
The Eagles’ Luke Poland was 26th in 21:47.22. Taggart Silvas (36th, 24:52.92) and Brayden Robison (41st, 26:34.01) also competed for Woodsboro.
In the 2-mile girls junior varsity division, Woodsboro’s Jaqulynn Tully finished third in 16:01.21 and Alishia Rodriguez was 14th in 21:41.47.
Woodsboro’s Leila Villegas was fourth in the 2-mile girls eighth-grade race in 17:41.42.