Woodsboro’s Colton Wiginton has been chosen to participate in the 2023 Dream All-American Bowl to be held on Jan. 16 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
After a review of nominations from the Dream All-American Bowl committee, the top athletes were invited to play in the exclusive all-star game and participate in a weekend-long event of developmental activities and performance on a nationwide platform.
The Dream All-American Bowl showcases the nation’s best senior and underclassmen athletes. Participation allows players to learn from some of the best teachers of the game, former NFL players and current college coaches.
“The athletes that were selected have exemplified great leadership skills on and off the field, and have stood out as leading performers in each position,” said Shannon Riley, CEO of Dream Sports Group.
“We believe that these are the next stars of the game, and we want to recognize them for their outstanding achievements and help them get to the next level.
“Colton is a leader and competitor. He makes plays in the backfield by understanding offensive schemes and reading the play quickly. He does not miss tackles. He is a physical player. We are excited to see him display his talents in Arlington.”
