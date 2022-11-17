Woodsboro secures runner-up berth

The Woodsboro Eagles secured the runner-up playoff berth in District 16-2A, Division II with a 28-14 win over the Pettus Eagles on Nov. 4 in Woodsboro.
Woodsboro, which improved to 4-5 overall and 3-1 in district play, will face Brackettville (7-3) in the bi-district playoffs on Friday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. in Poteet.
Woodsboro’s defense set up or accounted for three first-half touchdowns.
Reed Fricks scooped up a fumble by Pettus quarterback Garett Grayson and returned the ball 4 yards to the Pettus 6.
Two plays later, Woodsboro quarterback Layton Niemann ran 2 yards for the game’s first touchdown with 2:19 left in the first quarter.
Pettus drove the ball 40 yards to the Woodsboro 29 on its next possession before Glen Giddens stripped the ball from Pettus running back Alex Hartsfield at the Woodsboro 25-yard line and raced 75 yards for a touchdown with 11:44 remaining in the second quarter to build Woodsboro’s lead to 12-0.
Brenner Kurtz recovered a Pettus fumble midway in the second quarter to set Woodsboro up at its own 48.
Niemann ran 43 yards on the next play to the Pettus 9 to set up his 9-yard TD run with 4:44 left before halftime.
Woodsboro went 75 yards in just five plays on its next possession to extend its lead. Niemann ended the march with a 42-yard touchdown run with 24 seconds left on the clock. Austin Daniels kicked the extra point as Woodsboro went into halftime with a commanding 25-0- lead.
Pettus, which finished the regular season with a 3-7 overall record and 1-3 mark in district play and will enter the playoffs with the fourth-place berth, drove 42 yards in eight plays to get on the scoreboard in the third quarter. A 9-yard pass from Grayson to Colin Scherer on fourth-and-7 kept the drive alive. On third-and-goal from the 2, Scherer bulled into the end zone. A two-point pass from Grayson to Scherer cut the Woodsboro lead to 25-8 with 4:18 left in the third quarter.
A Daniels field goal with 17 seconds remaining in the third quarter widened Woodsboro’s lead to 28-8.
Pettus scored with just one second left on the clock when Jaiandric Skau took a handoff on a sweep and ran 13 yards for a touchdown to pull Pettus within 28-14.
Giddens also intercepted a Pettus pass. Niemann rushed for 182 yards on 16 carries. Gage Veselka had a team-high 8.5 tackles.