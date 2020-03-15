Mathis – The Woodsboro Eagle track teams took part in the Mathis Pirate Relays Saturday, Feb. 29, at Pirate Stadium.
The Lady Eagles, who finished third, were led by their relay teams. The 4x100 team of Hannah Hubbard, Taryn Veselka, Maddie Niemann and Zoi Garcia finished second while the quartet of Hannah Barber, Hannah Hubbard, Taryn Veselka, Zoi Garcia were second in the 4x200.
Hannah Barber was second in the 800M; Hannah Hubbard was second in the 100H and fourth in the long jump; Hailey Hubbard got fourth in the discus; Maddie Niemann finished sixth in both the 100H and 300H while in the 200M Zoi Garcia was third and Taryn Veselka was sixth.
For the Eagles, who finished fourth, Anthony Meacham won the pole vault and 100M dash and was second in the 110H; Caleb Moore won the 400M, was second in the 100M and finished fourth in the 200M while Alex Ondrej won the shot put.