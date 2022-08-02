SRO on the way

Austwell-Tivoli ISD Superintendent Dolores Vela returned from Uvalde in May determined to do all she could to make sure her students and employees would be safe this upcoming school year.
The school district moved toward improving security on its campuses on July 11 when the board of trustees approved the hiring of a school resource officer.
“We still are in the preliminary stages of hiring, but this is a positive step in ensuring our campuses remain compliant and quickly detect weaknesses,” Vela said.
Vela visited Uvalde days after 19 children and two adults were killed by a lone gunman who gained entry to Robb Elementary School. She said the school district is involved in training staff this to improve security.
“Training and situation preparedness will be a priority,” Vela said. “We are located off State Highway 35 and State Highway 239 on the far end of Refugio County. We need to ensure our school community is safe.”
