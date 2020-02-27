REFUGIO – During the 2019 football season, nothing could stop the Refugio Bobcats in their quest to win a state championship.
With the 2020 season about six months away, the Bobcats and their fans are dealing with a far different challenge — Jack Sportsman Bobcat Stadium has structural concerns.
The facility is closed to the public after damage from a falling chunk of concrete, and the district is scrambling to see what needs to be done to address the problem.
Refugio High School Athletic Director and head football coach Jason Herring said he is concerned but hopeful while awaiting more information on what the stadium issues will mean for the Bobcats and their fans
“I’m waiting on a final report,” he said. “I hope we get some resolution. Speaking just for me, we’ve had a lot of great football games played there.”
Rachel Elizondo, who travels to all the Refugio football games with her friend, Ruby Garcia, said she hopes the stadium issues will be resolved as soon as possible.
“Obviously, we want to be able to have our home games,” Elizondo said. “My son played football there. My friend Ruby (Garcia) was a cheerleader (at RHS), and her brother scored the only touchdown in the 1970 state championship game.
“It means a lot to people. We love our Bobcats, and having our stadium is an important part of the community. We will still go to the games no matter where they are, but it’s difficult for some people to travel.”
Beyond the excitement of Friday night football — which is experienced with strong enthusiasm and intensity in Refugio — the closure of the stadium also has resulted in other disruptions.
“People love to walk the track there, and a lot of people are missing that,” Elizondo said. “I hope and pray they can find a solution quickly.
“There’s nothing like Friday night football in Refugio and the stadium is a big part of that, but what can you do?”
It’s only been about a month since Refugio High School basketball teams have been able to play in their home gyms after Hurricane Harvey dealt a devastating blow to RHS facilities. The teams played home contests in Sinton and Taft — located 24 and 32 miles away, respectively.
“We were glad to be able to have a place to go and are thankful to those school districts for allowing us to play games there,” said Refugio Independent School District Superintendent Melissa Gonzales. “But there’s no place like home.”
Now, the timeframe for getting Jack Sportsman Bobcat Stadium ready for games is uncertain.
A special meeting of the Refugio ISD Board of Trustees underscored the urgency of the concern, but at this early stage in evaluating stadium concerns, there are big questions that remain to be answered.
How much will it cost to either fix the stadium or build a new one, and how will that be funded? How long will it take? The answers to those questions are still to be determined.
Helping to provide some clarity and insight into the situation are Daniel Grant, a structural engineer with AG&E Engenuity and Jay Boynton, managing partner with Boynton, Williams and Associates Architects, who spoke at the recent board meeting.
“It’s very preliminary — we’re still gathering information,” Grant said. “We just want to make sure you are kept informed and have factual information. As structural engineers, we always want to meet in better circumstances.”
The stadium was originally constructed in 1955, and “overall the structure’s health is consistent with the age of the structure,” Grant said. “These types of stadiums have a 50- to 75-year life span with constant exposure to the elements.”
He noted that Jack Sportsman Bobcat Stadium is 65 years old, which is within the midrange for the expected life of the facility.
“There is corrosion and spalling, which happens when you have concrete around steel,” Grant said. “The concrete helps protect the steel from corrosion. What can happen is when the original layer — or paste layer — is gone, that opens up the concrete to even more penetration by water.
“Corrosion can lead to a loss of concrete. When steel oxidizes, it takes up to six to eight times the volume of the original steel. That bursts the concrete, and we call that spalling.”
Grant said patching that was done at the stadium in the past did not prevent water penetration.
“You were also getting water infiltration inside the locker room area and corrosion of the steel is leading to cracks,” he said. “One piece of concrete (at the stadium) is loose and ready to come off without warning. There is also a guardrail that does not appear safe. It is a significant life safety hazard.”
Addressing these concerns is “a high priority,” Grant said.
“You have displacement of stairs at the stadium because soils here are sensitive to changes in volume when the conditions go from wet to dry,” he said.
“You also have failed corrections and improper repairs that are visible. We don’t have what we would want to provide for public safety.”
The district has already closed off the stadium to the public. Students are required to keep their distance from the stadium itself but are still able to use the track and football field as needed, with adult supervision only, Gonzales said.
As for what the near future holds?
“Our recommendation is that you need to engage a structural engineer to advise you how to proceed, and to start the application of sealant to the top surface,” Grant said.
“You should also treat ponding areas on the steps themselves to get water off as quickly as you can. When you see spalling, you expose the (steel) bar and do a structural analysis to see where we’re at.”
There are some solutions, depending on the determination of the stadium’s structural integrity.
“One of the better ways to make repairs is a carbon fiber sheet, and there is a nonintrusive way to do it,” Grant said. “The downside is those decompose under UV light, so you’d have to add another protective layer on the top.”
The way repairs are done can actually aggravate existing problems, he said.
“Any patch you apply will be denser than the concrete already in place,” Grant said. “This could actually accelerate the corrosion, not stop it.”
To combat structural displacement, “You’d have to demolish the existing structure and rebuild with a deep foundation,” he said. “It’s relatively expensive, but it’s the best option. If you don’t put in a deep foundation, there will be future problems.”
Grant said it is important to consider the life expectancy of the stadium when deciding what route to take.
“It’s 65 years old,” he said. “There has been a failure of previous repairs and ongoing maintenance costs.
“Hopefully, you’d be able to extend the life by putting sealant on top, but it’s difficult to say how long that would extend the life of the structure.”
Boynton said the firms want to provide the most accurate information possible to the school board and community members.
“We’re just trying to make y’all aware of what’s going on,” Boynton said. “The superintendent is trying to keep you fully informed. We’ll come back later with estimated costs.
“For a concrete structure to last, you’ve got to have a proper maintenance program and that was not in place for this structure.”
“And it has still lasted 65 years,” Grant added.
“At this stage until you start the work, you don’t know what the costs will be,” Boynton said. “We don’t know how much structural work will be needed.
“The stadium is completely fenced off as a safety precaution, and anybody who gets in is trespassing and shouldn’t be there.”
School board President Andy Rocha thanked Grant and Boynton for the update.
“Thank you for the information and letting us know how ugly it’s getting,” Rocha said.
