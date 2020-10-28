REFUGIO – Plans can proceed full speed ahead on Refugio County leaders’ goal of improving the Bayside boat ramp after state officials gave their blessing to turning over ownership of the structure to the county.
Ray De Los Santos with Santos McBain consulting on Corpus Christi had worked to enable the county to pursue ownership and making improvements to the boat ramp.
“We have been able to identify all the ownership component and partnership components, and that includes TxDOT (the Texas Department of Transportation), the GLO (Texas General Land Office), Army Corps of Engineers, Texas Parks & Wildlife (TPWD) and the county,” De Los Santos said.
“We had to figure out who had control of the components and the permitting process.”
Through Santos McBain, the county notified TPWD that it was interested in taking control of the boat ramp.
“They have provided a letter that the county can take ownership as of Nov. 1,” De Los Santos said. “This will help with making improvements, because you don’t want to improve a facility that you don’t own or have control over.”
He said when the county improves the structure, this will benefit local residents who want to access the ramp, as well as first responders who need to use it to access areas of Copano Bay.
“All the work we’ve done is with the goal of rehabilitating the boat ramp,” De Los Santos said. “It can benefit the public and hopefully lead to (economic) development as well.”
