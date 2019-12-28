ARLINGTON–The Refugio Bobcats knew what they needed to do to be named state champions.
The Bobcats have made 10 appearances in the state final, four of those in the last five years.
This game was the third game in 14 days that the Bobcats played.
The Bobcats have been through the gauntlet to get to this point – they defeated the 12-0 No. 2 Shiner Comanches; 13-0 No. 7 Holland Hornets; and 14-0 No. 4 San Augustine Wolves.
The Refugio Bobcats had one more challenge before they could be named 2019 Class 2A Division 1 State Champions.
This time, the No. 6 state-ranked Post Bold Gold Antelopes stood in the way.
Post came into the game as the Region 1 winner with a record of 15-0.
And it was a rough start for the Bobcats. The game was a defensive battle until the second half.
Refugio won the coin toss and elected to defer to the second half.
Post got the ball to start the game.
In the first quarter, Post struck first when Ashton Jefferson took a handoff and found the end zone from 6 yards out.
Post led Refugio 7-0 with 35 seconds to play in the first quarter.
Refugio got on the board in the second quarter.
Austin Ochoa found the end zone on a 2-yard run.
Alex Placencia added the extra point, and Refugio tied the ballgame at 7 with 3:21 left in the half.
After halftime, the Bobcats took the kickoff at their own 35.
Ochoa found the end zone again by sneaking across the goal line.
Placencia added the extra point, and the Bobcats started to pull away with 8:22 left in the third quarter.
Post and Refugio would trade punts before Refugio struck again.
Ochoa got the call again, and ran 4 yards to the big box.
Placencia again added the extra point and Refugio led 21-7 with 11:46 remaining in the ballgame.
Post elected to go for the first down on their next possession, and the Bobcat defense held them, forcing the ball back to the Cats with time left.
Refugio found the end zone again on an Ochoa keeper from the 1-yard line.
Placencia added the extra point, and Refugio secured the win.
The Bobcats’ defense was amazing for this game – they only gave up 93 total yards to Post.
Refugio, however, amassed 328 total yards.
Austin Ochoa was named Offensive MVP for the ballgame. Javon Williams was named Defensive MVP.
Jason Herring called the Bobcats, “the best team I have ever coached. All the credit goes to the kids.”
This reporter, a Refugio alumnus, sends a huge congratulations to the players, coaches, Refugio ISD and the entire community for never giving up this season. Thank you for the memories.