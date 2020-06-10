REFUGIO COUNTY – The Refugio County Sheriff’s Office reports that a vehicle that was stolen at gunpoint in San Antonio crashed near Oakwood Cemetery — between Refugio and Woodsboro — and that one of the suspects involved in the incident remains at large.
The sheriff’s office report stated that three suspects stole the vehicle at gunpoint in San Antonio and fled. Law enforcement was notified on Saturday, May 30, that the vehicle had entered Refugio County.
After the vehicle crashed, the three suspects ran away on foot. Two of them were caught and a third, a man between the ages of 18 and 21, is still being sought by law enforcement. That third suspect, according is believed to have left the area and returned to San Antonio.