WOODSBORO – Student failures and struggles along with teacher stress and fatigue, detailed by a teacher and two principals, prompted the Woodsboro Independent School District Board of Trustees to unanimously vote to end remote instruction effective Nov. 3.
Beth Veselka, a sixth grade reading teacher who was asked to share teachers’ concerns during the public comments portion of the meeting, spoke for nearly five minutes and told the board of the difficulties both students and teachers are experiencing.
“It’s common knowledge that the classroom is the best (forum for education),” she said. Students who are participating in the remote learning option are struggling because they do not have the maturity or experience to thrive in that setting, Veselka said. “They are not getting the benefit of the classroom environment. Classroom discussion is important.”
Often students participating in remote learning are not meeting their required reading assignments and are falling behind in their coursework, she said.
Another concern, Veselka said, is that sometimes the work assigned to students enrolled in remote learning is not being done by the students, which both students and parents have admitted. She added that it’s important for the students to do that work so that they learn and benefit from the experience.
“They are falling through the cracks and falling so far behind that for some, struggling will become a way of life,” Veselka said.
The long-term remote learning format has not only hurt students, it has had a negative impact on teachers, as well, she said.
“Teachers are reaching the point where enough is enough,” Veselka said. “They are stretched thin. There is not enough time. They are having to prepare separate video lessons for students learning remotely” and many times those videos aren’t watched, she said.
The extra time needed to complete the lessons for students in the classroom and those learning remotely has resulted in “12- to 13-hour days and three times the workload. Some are also coming up on weekends and giving up valuable family time. They are stressed and tired.”
Veselka said the teachers want what is best for the students and for the school, and urged the school board to end the option of remote learning.
“Let’s get teachers and students together where they belong — in the classroom,” she said.
Leslie Garza, the WES principal, echoed Veselka’s concerns.
“Attendance is the biggest challenge in remote learning,” she said. “We can’t get through to them that daily engagement is needed,” — a requirement of the Texas Education Agency.
The majority of students who are failing are currently enrolled in remote learning or were earlier in the semester, Garza said.
Parents who have older students at the secondary level have said they can’t spend time working with their elementary children because the work for the older students is harder and they need more help, Garza said, but noted it is vital for the younger students to get a strong foundation so they won’t struggle and fail both now and in the future.
“The teachers are overwhelmed,” she said. “They have less planning time, and they’re struggling. The gaps (in learning) are larger than when the students left. Some teachers have talked about resigning. That would be a travesty because we have some great teachers.”
Student absences — particularly by those who are enrolled in remote learning — have also climbed significantly compared to previous school years.
“You look at the data in terms of STAAR (the State of Texas Assessment of Academic Readiness), and it’s not good.”
Dr. David Segers, principal of Woodsboro Junior/Senior High, said students and teachers at the secondary level are also struggling as a result of remote learning requirements.
“The teachers are working extra hard to make sure they do things right, and we can be proud of that,” he said. “The kids missed a quarter of their year last year,” adding that it has hurt the students academically.
“Our attendance rate is 92 percent for in-person instruction and 83.2 percent for virtual, and that’s a big drop off,” Segers said. “Fifty-seven percent of students in virtual instruction are failing, and 9 percent of students in in-person instruction are failing.”
An item on the board agenda was to consider ending remote instruction by Dec. 17. However, based on feedback from teachers and principals, the board moved the date to Nov. 3, giving parents two weeks from the decision to make plans.
•josborne@mysoutex.com•