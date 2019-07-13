REFUGIO – New information on Maria Coots, who was arrested last week and charged with a felony inappropriate relationship between an educator and a student, was provided in an indictment from a recent Refugio County grand jury.
She not only worked at the Woodsboro Elementary School but the high school, as well.
Coots, 28, was in the Refugio County Jail with a $50,000 bond set.
The charge found in the Refugio County District Clerk’s Office states: “On or about April 5, 2019, and anterior to the presentment of this indictment in Refugio County, Texas, did then and there, while the defendant was an employee of a public secondary school, to wit: Woodsboro High School intentionally and knowingly engage in sexual intercourse with ... a person who was enrolled in the said Woodsboro High School.”
Refugio County Sheriff Pinky Gonzales said the relationship had been going on for about four months.
“There hasn’t been anymore relationships as far as we know,” he said.
Woodsboro ISD Superintendent Janice Sykora released a statement stating that Coots worked as a substitute teacher at Woodsboro Elementary School.
She also said that when the district learned of the relationship in spring, Coots was immediately fired, and law enforcement was notified.
“District administrators notified the parents of students who had direct contact with the individual as well as the parents of the alleged victim,” the statement said.
“Based on our independent investigation, we believe the incident was isolated and have no reason to believe that any student at Woodsboro Elementary School was involved. The individual no longer works for Woodsboro ISD in any capacity, and the district has fully cooperated with law enforcement during the course of its investigation,” continued the statement.
“Woodsboro ISD’s highest priority is the safety of our student,” Sykora’s statement concluded.
Coots is set to be arraigned Aug. 12 at 9 a.m. in the district courtroom in Refugio.
Also indicted was Anthony Sykora, 44, of Corpus Christi, who was charged with a terroristic threat against a public servant.
The indictment states that Sykora on Feb. 5 this year threatened to kill Janice Sykora in church.
Janice Sykora is the Woodsboro school district superintendent.
He not only threatened to kill her but a “substantial group of the public, to wit: Saint Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church ... threatening to wipe out the entire church or words to that effect.”
Sykora also is on the arraignment docket for Aug. 12 at 9 a.m. in the district courtroom in Refugio.
Also indicted was Daniel Anthony Gomez, 28, on a charge of terroristic threat of a public servant.
The indictment states Gomez, on Sept. 21, 2018, knowingly threatened to kill a peace officer the next time Gomez saw him on the street.
Gomez was set to be arraigned Aug. 12 at 9 a.m. in the district courtroom in Refugio.
Other felony indictments were:
Rodney Burton, 38, of Victoria – forgery of a financial instrument.
William Joseph Bourke, 49, of Woodsboro – third or more, enhanced.
Desmond Brantley, 35, of Corpus Christi – manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.
Kristian Michael Campos, 29, of Refugio – possession of a controlled substance.
Anthony Capistran, 34, of Houston – bail jumping and failure to appear.
Jesus Capistran, 34, of Refugio – possession of a controlled substance.
Alberto DeLaPaz, 38, of Raymondville – possession of a controlled substance.
Rodney Garcia, 28, of Corpus Christi – bail jumping and failure to appear.
Maria Jimenez, 48, of San Benito – unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Taryn Marie Herrera, 28, of San Benito – bail jumping and failure to appear.
Amanda Lerma, 36, of Refugio – driving while intoxicated with a child passenger.
Victor Lamont Lescuer, 47, of Corpus Christi – bail jumping and failure to appear.
Don Lotspeich, 58, of Refugio – possession of a controlled substance.
Jovan Merrie Maldonado, 24, of Alamo – tampering with government record with intent to harm.
Felipe Martinez, 41, of Baytown – bail jumping and failure to appear.
Marco Antonio Perez, 28 – possession of a controlled substance.
Heigeil Rebecka Portalatin-Munoz, 22, of Brownsville – possession of a controlled substance.
Frank Rudy Pivik, 30, of Corpus Christi – possession of a controlled substance.
Stephan Ledale Rauls, 19, of Phoenix, Arizona – unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Christopher Anthony Rodriguez, 31, of Refugio – bail jumping and failure to appear.
Eric Orlando Rodriguez, 30, of Corpus Christi – bail jumping and failure to appear.
Zachary Slaughter, 37, of Laguna Vista – possession of a controlled substance.
Kaylee Speaks, 21, of Conroe – possession of a controlled substance.
Chessa Rae Swenson, 37, of Edinburg – possession of a controlled substance.
David Ray Todd, 48, of Campti, Louisiana – possession of marijuana.
Ronnie James Watts Jr., 29, of Theodore, Alabama – tampering with government records with intent to harm.
Pedro Lastre-Martinez, 36, of Rochester, New York – possession of a controlled substance.
Rhonda Renee Olivarez, 49, of Corpus Christi – possession of a controlled substance.
Jesse Ray Munoz, 19, of Corpus Christi – possession of a controlled substance.
Megan Nicole Mendoza, 22, of Corpus Christi – possession of a controlled substance.
Mireya Oralia Trejo, 19, of Corpus Christi – possession of a controlled substance.
Christian Valladares, 25, of Houston – possession of a controlled substance.
Tonatiuh Gonzalez, 26, of Houston – possession of a controlled substance.
Alan E. Lopez, 24, of Houston – possession of a controlled substance.
