REFUGIO – Readers of all ages explored all things space related this summer at the Dennis M. O’Connor Public Library Summer Reading Program “A Universe of Stories.”
Participants explored humanity’s connection to the moon through science and art, discovered ways in which stars have mystified and inspired us to delve into the cosmos, and traveled the galaxy, exploring the technology and science of the universe and the careers and heroes of space.
Special recognition was made for the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the first lunar landing.
The participants enjoyed crafts and activities, such as star bingo, twirling star mobiles, moon phases and sun art.