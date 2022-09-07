The Dennis M. O’Connor Public Library Summer Reading Program concluded on July 27 with the children learning about the true story of “Humphrey the Whale” from Patsy Anzaldua.
Humphrey is a humpback whale that twice deviated from his Mexico-to-Alaska migration by entering San Francisco Bay.
Both of his bay incursions resulted in rescue by the Marine Mammal Center, based in Marin County, California. The United States Coast Guard and hundreds of other volunteers also assisted in the rescue.
The children also made colorful sand art necklaces.
The winners of the weekly reading raffle were Aiden Perez ($50 gift card) and Brandon Kennedy ($25 gift card).
The highlight of the program was taking pictures at the shark photo booth designed by librarian assistant Mary Tovar.
Information submitted
by Tina McGuill,
Dennis M. O’Connor
Public Library director