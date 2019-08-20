Summerville elected queen of Refugio County 4-H

REFUGIO – Sydney Summerville was elected Refugio County 4-H queen at the awards banquet Sunday, Aug. 11.
Summerville is a member of the 4-H Livestock Judging Club and is active in showing swine at the Refugio County Fair, San Antonio Livestock Show, Houston Livestock Show and Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show.
She competes in the Swine Skillathon at San Antonio, Rio Grande Valley and the State Fair of Texas.
She is a member of the Refugio County 4-H Swine Quiz Bowl Team.
Sydney is the daughter of Tina Summerville.