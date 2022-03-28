It pained Dorey Williams to pass by the Hurricane Harvey-ravaged house at 201 N. Alamo Street.
“I would drive by it just about everyday,” Williams said. “It was just so sad to see it in the condition it was in.”
For 2 1/2 years after Harvey, the 4,200-square foot, 2 1/2-story house remained empty. The residence had been virtually abandoned.
What was left of the roof was leaking. Mold was on every floor. Windows were out. The foundation required repair.
“It didn’t even have a for sale sign on it,” Williams said.
That didn’t stop Williams from inquiring about purchasing the property. She asked a realtor friend to see if the owner was interested in selling the home.
“We found out it was in the process of being repossessed,” Williams said of the home built in 1929. “I put in an offer and it was accepted.”
Williams purchased the property for $50,000. One year and approximately $250,000 in repairs later, she opened the Alamo Street Marketplace at the location. Eleven vendors sell a variety of items there, from antiques to candy, seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“I had a booth in Beeville for about five or six years before the hurricane,” Williams said. “There was nothing in Refugio like this. So I just thought I could open up a shop here. This place is on the main highway going through town. We get quite a few customers driving through town from Houston or the valley.”
Williams handles the sales for most of the vendors. One vendor, Kristin McGee, said Williams has provided business opportunities for her and others that were not possible before she opened the Marketplace.
“Dorey has given several small home or web-based businesses the opportunity to have a storefront which we otherwise could not afford to do without her help,” McGee said. “My business was online for three years, but I could not afford space and staffing to have a physical location.”
Williams plans on starting an outdoor Market day on the property on the second Saturday of each month.
Williams said she still has room for more vendors. For more information on the Alamo Street Marketplace, call (361) 526-7044.
