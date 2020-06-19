REFUGIO – Results of a recent surprise jail inspection were announced to the Refugio County Commissioners Court by Cap. Daniel Jaramillo, jail administrator.
Inspections are always unannounced, and while the jail was found to be within compliance standards, there were some areas highlighted in which improvements will need to be made.
“The inspection took place on May 11, and we were found to be compliant (with state required standards), but we did get a couple of technical assistance items that we need to work on,” Jaramillo told commissioners and County Judge Bobby Blaschke at a meeting on June 8.
One of those items to be addressed was that a sergeant working at the jail was not certified at the time of the inspection, and Jaramillo said that issue was being resolved, and that everyone working at the jail would be certified by the end of June.
One other area questioned by the inspector was a suicide training policy. Although jailers had received training, it did not conform with a written policy, Jaramillo said. That policy will be changed to update the fact that video training will be acceptable for the jailers.
The inspection noted that the jail laundry room was cluttered and contained a washer and dryer that did not work. Jaramillo said the washer and dryer do work and needed to be serviced, and uniform storage in the area “has been taken care of.”
Also on the report was a note regarding lighting at the jail.
“We had a couple of lights out,” Jaramillo said. “In the last couple of years we have had ballasts go out and some were flickering. She (the inspector) wanted us to make sure those issues were taken care of.”
Padding replacement was also recommended for an area of the jail where violent prisoners are contained, Jaramillo said.
“That’s an area of the jail where violent inmates are kept until they calm down,” Jaramillo said. “One inmate ripped some of the padding. That is a high cost item, so we will look at all options in order to save money.”
Another area that will be adjusted is a log that records inmates’ recreation time.
Inmates are allowed one hour in the recreation area each day, and the inspector requested that a reason be listed when an inmate chooses not to use all of the recreation time which they are allotted.
“Other than that, we were good as far as administration goes,” Jaramillo said. “We have a sergeant’s position that was turned into a compliance and training officer, and that has helped us.”
Keeping an eye of mental health concerns among inmates is a top priority as well, Jaramillo said.
“Mental health is a big issue,” he said. “There have been a lot of deaths (nationwide) in custody because guards aren’t checking on inmates often enough. So it’s important that we make sure we do that.”
Blascke thanked Jaramillo for the report and for the steps that will be taken to ensure the jail is fully compliant with all requirements.
“I appreciate your work and your commitment to getting this done,” he told Jaramillo. “The jail is one of the most important facilities we have, so it’s important that we ensure everything is done correctly.”