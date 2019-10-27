TIVOLI – When someone brandishes a gun in your face, you are not likely to forget the gunman.
Refugio County Sheriff Pinky Gonzales said that is the case for the suspect, who he said got away three or four weeks ago, even with dogs after the suspect’s scent in Tivoli.
But on Oct. 16, the suspect returned to the Tivoli area and his previous victim, now a witness, recognized him and called the sheriff’s office at 5:17 p.m.
Sheriff’s Deputy Jeff Raymond was dispatched to state Highway 239 in Austwell southeast of Tivoli.
“The witness followed the suspect to the old fish farm on Farm-to-Market Road 774,” Gonzales said.
“The suspect was westbound on Farm Road 774 headed toward state Highway 35,” Gonzales added.
Meanwhile, the witness and deputies were hot on the suspect’s trail.
It was discovered the car he was driving – a late model Nissan – was stolen out of Victoria.
Traveling at a high rate of speed, the suspect flipped the car on Old Tijerina Road, exited the vehicle and ran across a plowed cotton field, Gonzales said.
“He removed his red jacket and was in a black shirt and shorts,” Gonzales said.
Deputies formed a perimeter around the cotton field so the suspect couldn’t escape them.
Deputy Zeke Ortiz entered the field and took the suspect into custody without incident.
Gonzales said the Miranda warning was given to the suspect – 27-year-old Alexander YoYo Guzman of Victoria.
Guzman was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, failure to identify (he gave false identification at first) and giving false information.
He was taken to the Refugio Memorial Medical Hospital for a check, and then to the Refugio County Jail.
“He should be wanted by the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office, too,” Gonzales said.
