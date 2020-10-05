REFUGIO – A Brownsville man was arrested early Sept. 23 and is accused of fleeing from Refugio County Sheriff’s deputies at a high rate of speed in his vehicle, then on foot.
Refugio County Sheriff Pinky Gonzales said a San Patricio County deputy was traveling through Refugio County after transporting a prisoner and he noticed a car on U.S. Highway 77 a few miles north of Refugio that was weaving all over the road.
Concerned that the driver was intoxicated and could be a danger to other drivers, the deputy immediately notified the Refugio County Sheriff’s Office.
“The call came in at 8:13 p.m. and the deputy said he noticed this guy was all over the road and he suspected the driver was drunk,” Gonzales said.
A Refugio sheriff’s deputy pursued the driver, who was observed to be on four flat tires but was still moving at a high rate of speed. The deputy shot out the read left tire to bring the vehicle to a stop, the sheriff said.
“After the chase he bailed out near Mount Calvary Cemetery and ran into the brush,” Gonzales said. “Tracking dogs were brought out but we think the suspect went into the river to avoid them tracking him.”
About 7:15 a.m. the following morning, the Refugio Police Department received a call from a resident of the Zara apartment complex regarding a suspicious person on the property, said Refugio Police Chief Enrique Diaz Jr.
“The suspect was located and turned over to the sheriff’s office, and was taken to jail,” Diaz said.
The man was identified as Hiram Loredo of Brownsville. He is charged with evading arrest/detention with a vehicle and evading arrest/detention with prior convictions. Recommended bond, pending arraignment, was $75,000.
