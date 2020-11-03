REFUGIO COUNTY – An alleged serial rapist with charges against him in Houston, Dallas and Fort Worth was arrested in Refugio County on Oct. 15 and has been released to officials in Harris County.
Refugio County Sheriff said Donnell Franklin Oduah, a truck driver, was stopped by a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper. During the traffic stop, it was discovered that there were multiple warrants for Oduah for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and aggravated sexual assault.
According to WFAA TV in Dallas, Oduah had committed multiple sexual assaults at gunpoint, however, Refugio County Sheriff Pinky Gonzales said Oduah is not believed to have committed any of those crimes in Refugio County.
“No, or else I would have kept him here,” Gonzales said. “He was a truck driver passing through the area and was arrested on warrants.”
According to WFAA, Fort Worth police were first made aware of Oduah’s crimes in March 2015.
Oduah’s DNA was linked to a Dallas criminal investigation in July 2020. Oduah was previously convicted of one of the cases against him in 2018. WFAA reports that Oduah was registered as a sex offender and was living in Houston.
