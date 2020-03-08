As I work to get to know you and learn more about San Patricio and Refugio counties, I am thankful for and inspired by the people who served you previously — and some who still continue to do so.
In Refugio County, former County Press editor Tim Delaney is still a fountain of knowledge about the people, places and things here.
Many of the people I have spoken to in Refugio County have a great fondness for Tim, and rightfully so. His dedication to journalism, folksy style and commitment to the community were always strong suits.
This isn’t the first time I’ve followed Tim at a publication.
Before he came to Refugio County, he was an editor of The Progress in Live Oak County. Although there were a few editors in between our tenures there, Tim shared some interesting stories about the rough and tumble days during the Eagle Ford Shale boom.
He also loved to brag about the great barbecue joints in Live Oak County, and he was right.
Tim was always quick to share interesting and amusing insights at editors meetings, and I appreciate all he has done for the communities where he has worked.
I also appreciate the efforts of Refugio County Press office manager Barbara Martin to help me stay in top of things throughout the county.
In San Patricio, I am blessed to be able to work with senior reporter Paul Gonzales and office manager Kay Sites.
When I heard that Paul was staying on at The News, I literally threw my hands into the air and sang Hallelujah.
Paul is a great writer and photographer, one of the best page designers I have seen and makes the pages of the News of San Patricio shine.
Kay offers strong insight into San Pat County communities and helps keep us on top of things. As a resident of Taft, she is definitely in touch with local happenings.
I recently covered meetings of the Portland City Council and Gregory-Portland ISD Board of Trustees, and in doing so, I am following in the footsteps of another former colleague, Shane Ersland, who was editor of the Portland News for four years.
Ironically, Shane and I worked together for a couple of years at the Temple Daily Telegram. He covered city government, and I covered education. When he left, I took over city coverage there as well.
I am looking forward to serving Refugio and San Patricio counties, and I am thankful for those — past and present — who have built a strong foundation to tell your stories.
I am definitely excited to continue that tradition.
Jeff Osborne is editor of the News of San Patricio and the Refugio County Press. A Texan since 1973, he has worked for Texas newspapers for 25 years.