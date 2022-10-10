The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is investigating an oil spill that was discovered at the intersection of U.S. Highway 183 and State Highway 202 in Refugio County on Sept. 5.
According to Refugio VFD Chief Ronnie Williams, the spill was located on Texas Department of Transportation property and went into a drainage ditch.
The spill was discovered by a Refugio Volunteer Fire Department firefighter. A TxDOT hazardous materials contractor was called to the scene.
Refugio VFD firefighters applied an absorbent and placed booms to prevent the spill from migrating to a nearby lake.
According to the TCEQ, the spill was reported two days before it was discovered by the Refugio VFD.
“TCEQ received notification on Sept. 3 of a potential oil release on a TxDOT right-of-way,” said TCEQ spokesperson Victoria Cann.
TxDOT spokesperson Ricky Dailey said TxDOT’s response team was on site cleaning up shortly after it was reported.
“We are now investigating the spill,” Dailey said. “We’re also still working to continue to dispose of it.”
