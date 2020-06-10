REFUGIO – The Texas Department of State Health Services will hold a drive-through immunization clinic from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, at Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church, 1008 S. Alamo, in Refugio.
Drive through services for immunizations will be provided. Attendants are to wear a mask and social distancing will be practiced. There will also be temperature checks.
Free immunizations will be provided to children (18 years of age and younger) with Medicaid.
There will be low cost vaccine administration fees for children and adults who meet the following criteria:
• Children: age 18 and younger who are uninsured, are underinsured, are American Indian or Alaska Native. Underinsured are children with insurance whose insurance does not cover vaccines or whose insurance covers only some vaccines.
• Adults: age 19 and older who are uninsured
Email Rebecca.Garcia@dshs.texas.gov or call 361-215-8919 or 361-878-3469 with any questions.