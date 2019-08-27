REGIONAL - Of the three school districts in Refugio County, Woodsboro Independent School District scored highest with a B in the latest Texas Education Agency’s accountability ratings.
Refugio and Austwell-Tivoli school districts each received a C.
Woodsboro school district received an overall grade of B.
Broken down, the district received a B in student achievement; an A in school progress; and a C in closing the gap.
The high school received an academic distinction in reading/ELA and a distinction in science.
The elementary school received a distinction in reading/ELA and a distinction in post secondary.
“The state accountability scores tell us that teachers and students are working hard to learn all the state-required curriculum. Since the accountability score is based on STAAR test results, it is only one measure of our success,” said Woodsboro ISD Superintendent Janice Sykora.
“We continue to encourage all students to reach their maximum level of academic achievement,” she said.
Austwell-Tivoli school district received an overall grade of C
Broken down, the district received a C in student achievement; a D in school progress; and a D in closing the gap.
The high school received a distinction in social studies.
The elementary school received a distinction in academic growth.
“As a small district, we have to ensure every student is learning to the best of his or her ability,” said Dolores Vela, superintendent.
“Teachers have the responsibility of teaching at different levels within their classroom. When the unofficial rating was received, we did not wait for the final rating,” she said.
“Region 3, accountability specialist Dionne Hughes, addressed the faculty and staff regarding the rating and future goals. Intense planning for the 2019-20 school year was underway,” Vela said.
“I was a bit disappointed with the rating; but then we all were because we want our students to excel,” she said.
“However, this rating has sparked motivation among the campuses to move forward and create an atmosphere which will pull in students to ‘want’ to learn,” she added.
“We are proud of the district’s distinctions of Comparative Academic Growth (elementary campus) and Social Studies (high school campus). In working to add additional areas to those distinctions, our faculty and staff are committed and ready to begin the new school year,” she said.
Refugio school district received an overall grade of C
Broken down, the district received a C in student achievement; a C in school progress; and a D in closing the gap.
The high school received a distinction in science.
“Refugio Independent School District is proud of Refugio High School’s academic achievement distinction in science and believes it symbolizes the hard work of our students and teachers,” said Superintendant Melissa Gonzales.
“However, the district also recognizes that the 2019 Texas Education Agency Accountability Rating clearly identifies areas of needed improvement,” she added.
“While the district’s overall rating of C is associated with average performance, our expectations are far beyond average,” Gonzales said.
Refugio ISD recognizes that high quality instruction, objective-driven lessons, and formative assessments will be instrumental in yielding desired learning outcomes and improved student performance in the upcoming school year,” she said.
“Refugio ISD and the board of trustees will use the TEA ratings to develop a targeted improvement plan through the Effective Schools Framework that will set measurable goals and monitor progress toward those goals throughout the 2019-2020 school year,” she said.
Tim Delaney is the Refugio editor at the Advance-Guard Press and can be reached at 361-526-2397, or at refugio@mySouTex.com.