Refugio – The National Parent Teacher Association has designated the week of May 4 through May 8 as Teacher Appreciation Week. The yearly observance was started in 1894 and is always held the first full week of May.
Teacher Appreciation Week or National Teacher Appreciation Week is a week-long celebration in recognition of teachers and the contributions they make in education and in society.
It provides an opportunity for students, their parents and school administrators to show appreciation to teachers for all they to do educate and help shape the lives of students.
“The Refugio County Retired School Personnel would like to thank Refugio County teachers for their hard work, especially during the current pandemic crisis. Thank you for all you do for our students,” RCRSP representative Cindy Clendennen said.