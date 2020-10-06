by Jeff Osborne
Editor
REFUGIO – Refugio Police have arrested a 16-year-old Refugio teen in connection with damage done to Lions/Shelly Park.
“The suspect was processed (Sept. 23) with the assistance of the juvenile justice center,” said Refugio Police Chief Enrique Diaz Jr. “He was charged with criminal mischief and also with criminal trespassing.”
Diaz said about $2,500 in damage has been done to the park’s turf as well as fencing, which had been knocked down. He added that restitution for the damage is one of the things authorities have talked about in response to the crime.
“It’s sad,” Diaz said. “I know the city is trying to get back on its feet and trying to get the parks reopened (after damages done by Hurricane Harvey) so people can enjoy them and this is another setback.”
