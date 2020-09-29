While Refugio school board members seek a way to finance a long-term solution to replacing Jack Sportsman Bobcat Stadium, which was closed for safety reasons, one board ember suggested a temporary fix might be in order.
Board member T. Wayne Price said having the ability to play home games as soon as possible is a top priority.
“I really did a lot of thinking about the issues before us and stopped by to see Coach (Jason) Herring (the RISD athletic director and head football coach),” Price said. “We (the board) probably haven’t thought this through and don’t know what to do.
“The arrangement we have right now with having to go to Devine twice and twice everywhere is killing them. It might be best to spend the minimal amount to get us back into the stadium and take two or three years (to determine a long term plan).
“It may be two or three more years with every (football) game on the road. It’s a killer. Let’s consider doing minimal repair work to get us in (the stadium). That will last two, three or four years.”
Price noted that repairs would only be a temporary solution.“In a sense it’s a waste but it’s not” when considering the extra time and effort required for travel.”
School board President Rocha said a decision needs to be made in the next two months.
“We have pretty much determined this year’s a wash and next year’s a wash,” he said. “I know traveling back and forth is a nightmare but the girls did it for three years (when Hurricane Harvey destroyed the school’s gymnasium and prevented home volleyball games.”
Rocha said he understands the importance of making a decision, but that the board needs to take time to make the right choice.
“I hate rushing into a decision,” he said. “I want to test the waters and see what our options are. We need to talk to community members. Are they willing to up the tax rate?”
Board member Ethel Garza said she has already talked to community members who have approached her, and that there is strong support for building a new stadium that will last.
“The community members I have talked to have stopped me,” she said. “There is such strong support for the program. It’s a waste to make repairs that will be crumbling in two years, and (the architects) couldn’t guarantee it would even give us two years.”
Superintendent Melissa Gonzales suggested getting more information from consultant Jay Boynton on the district’s options and urged caution in accruing too much debt.
“I worry about us maxing out,” she said. “We’ve seen many crisis (situations) in the last few years.