REFUGIO – Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service is hosting “Cooking Well with Diabetes.” It is a four-part series of classes at Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church, Refugio.
The series of classes will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 13, 14, 15 and 16.
The goal of the program is to help those with diabetes, family members of diabetics and those wanting to learn, to make changes to eating habits and how food is prepared.
“We know it can be confusing,” said Boogie Barber, County Extension Agent for Family and Community Health. “There are a lot of different messages out there for how to eat when you have diabetes, but most important is enjoying your food and making positive changes that you can live with long-term.”
Participants will be cooking and tasting different recipes. “This isn’t just a sit and learn class, though we will be learning more about how to make your own recipes healthier,” says David Leal, Extension Health Specialist who will be joining Barber for the program, “We will be chopping and sautéing and heating up that oven.”
The program is part of the Healthy South Texas initiative from the Texas A&M System that aims to prevent and manage chronic disease like diabetes.
For information or to register, call 361-526-2825 or 361-441-9084. An email can also be sent to boogie.barber@ag.tamu.edu.