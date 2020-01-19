AUSTIN – The Texas General Land Office disaster recovery team will celebrate the completion of the Refugio Apartments. 405 Osage Street, at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21.
The multifamily housing complex, damaged in Hurricane Harvey, is now repaired and will house 47 low to moderate-income families.
The Texas General Land Office has undertaken very impressive efforts using $450 million in Community Development Block Grant for Disaster Recovery funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to rebuild 68 different affordable housing developments — accounting for 4,786 damaged or destroyed affordable rental housing - in the 48 affected counties outside of the city of Houston and Harris County, which requested and were granted direct allocations of funds from HUD to conduct housing programs.
Of the multifamily affordable housing units being rebuilt by the GLO, more than 80% are guaranteed to house low-to moderate-income residents for the next 15 years.
The GLO is also utilizing $10 million for additional multifamily projects of a previous allocation of $57.8 million from a Congressional appropriation for the 2015 - 2016 flood events that Congress directed HUD to hold in reserve for potential 2017 events.
Commissioner Bush requested HUD release these funds three days after Hurricane Harvey made landfall.
The Refugio Apartments reconstruction funds were allocated from this $57.8 million allocation.