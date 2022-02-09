I know I just wrote about chicken two weeks ago, but this is what happens when the meat market finally puts out bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs. I bought every package they had (only three). I don’t know why this cut is so hard to find these days. It is my favorite, but Bil won’t eat them so I ate on this dish for three days.
I had intended to just put the thighs in my air fryer and have them with some green beans, but then I found the “trinity” (onion, celery, green pepper) in my vegetable bin and decided to go Cajun instead.
I wasn’t sure if this was truly Cajun, so I posted it on a Louisiana cooking page and asked them. I got more than 900 positive likes and 71 shares, so I guess it met their requirements even though I used a dry roux that comes in a jar. I used my electric kettle to cook it in so I wouldn’t have to worry about it, watching it as it simmered on the stove. The sauce is really, really good!
Cajun Chicken Thighs
• 4 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs
• 1 onion, chopped
• 1 green bell pepper, chopped
• 3 stalks celery, chopped
• 3/4 cup Kary’s dry roux
• 1 box chicken stock
• 2 bay leaves
• 1 can fire-roasted diced tomatoes
• 1 can petit tomatoes with green chiles
• 1 Tbsp. dried minced garlic
• 1 Tbsp. brown sugar
• 1 Tbsp. Cajun spice
Put about 2 Tbsp. olive oil in a skillet and brown off the chicken pieces. Put them in the electric kettle (or a large soup pot).
In the same skillet, sauté the onion, bell pepper and celery until it begins to soften.
Stir the dry roux into the vegetables and stir to dampen the powdered roux. Put all of this in the kettle/pot and pour over the box of chicken stock. Add the bay leaves.
Add the fire-roasted tomatoes from the can. Using a food processor, whirl the can of tomatoes with green chiles until well pureed and then add that to the pot.
Add the remaining spices and give everything a good stir. Cook on simmer for about 45 minutes or until the chicken starts to fall off the bone.
Serve over rice, pasta, mashed potatoes, or simply with some corn muffins.