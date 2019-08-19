THC bust goes down in Woodsboro

WOODSBORO – A car was speeding, going 65 mph in a 30 mph zone, on Wood Avenue in Woodsboro Aug. 2 at 1:26 a.m., according to Chief Martin DeLeon.
“Officer Robert Brake gave chase,” DeLeon said.
DeLeon noted the driver of the car stopped in front William Haag’s residence.
“Haag exited the vehicle quickly. Officer Brake ordered Haag back in the vehicle at which time Haag dropped the THC narcotic on the ground.
“The narcotic was confiscated and later identified as an illegal liquid of marijuana,” DeLeon said.
“There were seven boxes which indicated a gram per box. The potent amount of liquid averaged at 95%. These are cartridges which are used in a vape instrument,” he said.
“The amount and intent is a felony of the first degree,” he said.
Haag, 21, was arrested, charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, and a $75,000 bond was set by Justice of the Peace Emi Riememschneider,” DeLeon said.
Tim Delaney is the Refugio editor at the Advance-Guard Press and can be reached at 361-526-2397, or at refugio@mysoutex.com.