REFUGIO COUNTY – Three cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Refugio County residents.
Those diagnosed with coronavirus in the county include a man in his 50s, a man in his 60s and girl under age 10, according to information released by the Refugio County Office of Emergency Management.
Those who have been confirmed to have COVID-19 have been identified as being in close contact with others who have tested positive, according to the emergency management office.
That office, the Refugio County Memorial Hospital District and local government agencies continue to closely monitor the outbreak.
More than 60 tests have been conducted at Refugio County Memorial Hospital.
“Most of the cases are community spread, which means the virus is in the communities and spreading,” said a release issued by the emergency management office. “Please, it is important to stay home if you can and if not, stay local.
“Please continue to use social distancing and face covering in public when possible. It is up to you to protect you, your family and our county.”
The Texas Department of State Health Services “is supporting Refugio County in identifying any close contacts of the patient so they can be isolated and monitored for symptoms,” an emergency management release stated. “The patients’ identifiers on any confirmed cases will not be released to protect the patients’ rights.” weeks.”
