Three indicted on charges of money laundering

REFUGIO – Josefina Synder, 59, of Aransas Pass, was among 60 others who were issued an indictment by the recent Refugio County grand jury.
She was arrested Nov. 20, 2018, along with two others (below) and charged with to “knowingly acquire, maintain an interest in, receive, conceal, possess and transport the proceeds of criminal activity, to-wit: U.S. currency derived from the unlawful gambling,”
Official charges include one count of engaging in organized criminal activity; one count money laundering $2500 to $30,000; one count of the Money Services Act violation.
If convicted, the punishment range is 180 days to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
She is set to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Oct. 17 in the Refugio County District Courtroom.
Here are other felony indictments issued by the grand jury:
Thuan Nguyen, 43, of Laredo – one count of engaging in organized criminal activity; one count of money laundering $2,500 to $30,000; one count of a Money Services Act violation.
Diane Cherry, 53, of Taft – one count engaging in organized criminal activity; one count money laundering $2500 to $30,000; one count of the Money Services Act violation.
Adrian Rodriguez, 26, of Woodsboro – assault family violence, impeding breathing/circulation.
Jose Maria Toscano, 18, of Houston – possession of a controlled substance.
Dimitri Albertiny Alvarez, 20, of Houston – possession of a controlled substance.
Juan Alberto Flores, 18, of Houston – possession of a controlled substance.
Francisco Antonio Galindo, 18, of Houston – possession of a controlled substance.
Aubin Boyomo, 20, of Richmond – one count of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance; one count of theft of a firearm; one count of possession of marijuana.
Santiago Monsalve Pacheco, 21, of Richmond – one count of theft of a firearm; one count of possession of marijuana; one count of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.
Stephan Ledale Rauls, 19, of Phonix, Arizona – bail jumping and failure to appear.
Richard Rodriguez, 22, of Taft – manucfature and delivery of a controlled substance.
Eder Salinas-Cervantes, 30, of Portland – tampering with a government record with intent to harm.
Pedro Sanchez, 24 – tampering with a government record with intent to harm.
Victor Alfonso Vallejo, 21 – possession of a controlled substance.
Esteban Ramon Vargas, 49, of Rio Grande City – tampering with a government record with intent to harm.
Miguel Becerra, 25, of Conroe – possession of a controlled substance.
Victor Alocer, 27, of Conroe – possession of a controlled substance.
Daniel Vincent Merino, 34, of Corpus Christi – one count money laundering $2,500 to $30,000; one count of a Money Services Act violation.
Jose Mendez-Arenas,31, of Harlingen – unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Jose Avalos-Dominguez, 32, of Valle Hermoso, Mexico – unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Sylvia Adelita Rodriguez, 34, of Alton – one count of money laundering $2,500 to $30,000; one count of a Money Services Act violation.
Jesse Camacho, 22, of McAllen – one count of money laundering $2,500 to $30,000; one count of a Money Services Act violation.
Thuan Nguyen, 43, of Laredo – one count of engaging in organized criminal activity; one count of money laundering $2,500 to $30,000; one count of a Money Services Act violation.
Justus Redix, 22, of Richmond – one count theft of a firearm; one count of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance; one count possession of marijuana.
Casandra Mendoza, 21, of Houston – one count theft of a firearm; one count of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance; one count possession of marijuana.
Tavannah Henderson, 22, of Sugar Land – one count theft of a firearm; one count of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance; one count possession of marijuana.
Tim Delaney is the Refugio editor at the Advance-Guard Press and can be reached at 361-526-2397, or at refugio@mySouTex.com.