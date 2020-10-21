BAYSIDE – For years one of Bayside’s most visible landmarks was a three-story building on the property of Naylor’s Tropical Nursery, a structure that once served as headquarters of a fish processing business by former owner Chris Naylor.
When Nettie Schneider Hensley became owner of the nursery in October 2019, she inherited the ramshackle building which would eventually be condemned by the town of Bayside, and was given a deadline to have the structure demolished.
Work was finally completed in late September after originally being postponed because of high winds in the area.
“They got it done safety, no harm no foul, and did an excellent job,” Hensely said. “Terry Gray (owner of TLDC contracting of Bayside) did an excellent job. He went above and beyond in getting it done.”
Just getting the structure ready for demolition was a major chore, Hensley said, noting that it was “filled with history. The hardest part was getting it ready to come down. It was really a big undertaking, and a lot more building than I needed or could have repaired. The building has been in poor condition for a long time, and we were using only the bottom of it for storage.”
The building’s condition, however, made it a safety hazard.
“It was leaning,” Hensely said. “I had people look at it to see if we could fix it, but it was beyond repair. It was one tough structure coming down, though. It was really amazing to see it come down. My 90-year-old mother was here and got to watch the building coming down, and several people in the community came out to watch.”
Naylor had multiple businesses, and while the nursery remains, the old three-story building was used for an entirely different purpose.
“That was where (Naylor) processed all his fish,” Hensley said. “He was one of the first pioneers who flew fish into the area and sold it to area restaurants. It was a whole other business.”
While the building itself has now been removed, the concrete it sat upon is still intact and awaiting future use.
“Fortunately none of the concrete was damaged (in the demolition),” Hensely said. “Eventually I’ll have to put another structure up for storage, but it won’t have to be nearly as big as what we took down.
“What a feeling of euphoria this was to finally get this taken care of. I was worried so much about the building falling on one of my neighbors, workers or myself. It was kind of scary, but my promise to Chris to keep the nursery going outweighs that.”
The city condemned the structure and required it to be removed as soon as possible. While that was a challenge, Hensely said, it all worked out in the end.
“It turned out to be a blessing,” she said. “I didn’t have the money to take it down.” She was able to raise funds through donations and get the job done.
“Sometimes our blessings come in disguise, and we don’t even realize it,” Henseley said. “The city condemned it and gave me a deadline, and that gave this hard-headed woman a push.”
While having the building removed is a relief, she said, it was also somewhat bittersweet.
“This being a three story building it’s been such a landmark for this area,” Hensley said. “It definitely needed to come down, but (the property) looks so different now.”
In honor of her one-year anniversary of owning the nursery — and in celebration of getting the unsafe structure removed, as well — Hensley had a get-together for customers and community members on Oct. 17.
“I hope people can come out and just enjoy being here,” she said. “With the building being down now we can have a party on the patio. I am so thankful for all those who have helped and supported me.”
