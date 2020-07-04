The Los Amigos de Nuestra Señora del Refugio board of directors voted to cancel the October 2020 Tortilla Festival because of a planning deficit.
The Covid-19 virus prevented the nonprofit from planning the festival. The last meeting of Los Amigos was Feb. 13.
The group’s March workshop also was cancelled, and all planning came to a halt.
An October 2021 festival date will be discussed in the coming months, beginning with a meeting on Thursday, July 9.
“All businesses are low on funds, and they are careful of their funding,” said Amanda Mendoza, the treasurer of the board.
Corporate sponsors and businesses are needed to support the Tortilla Festival.
Meanwhile, the directors agreed to pursue exploratory trips to various historical interpretive sites across Texas, such as San Filipe in Austin County and the Mission Dolores in San Augustine County.
The goal of Los Amigos was to construct an interpretive Mission Nuestra Señora del Refugio, the original recorded as the last Spanish mission in Texas.