REFUGIO – As a depression heads for the Texas coast, chances of rain have increased through Saturday, the day of the first Tortilla Festival at Mission River Park.
However, the chances of rain Saturday have diminished to 30% as of Tuesday and is likely to continue to lessen, according to various weather reports.
Los Amigos de Nuestra Senora del Refugio treasurer Amanda Mendoza and other board members said the festival will go on as planned.
Food with the theme of tortillas will be available at the festival, as well as music.
The Meza Band will perform, as well as versatile piano player Matt Krebbs.
A kid zone is planned as well.
The festival is designed to be for family fun and is free.
If the weather turns bad and it is pouring rain, the mini-festival will be canceled for another time.
For now, it is scheduled for noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21.
The river ramp will be closed off for safety reasons.
“We’ll have lots of vendors with a tortilla theme,” said Los Amigos Vice Chair Jennifer Ragle.
Wales said the goal of Los Amigos is to build an interpretive mission near the Mission River Park and create an endowment that would forever maintain the mission.
A booth will feature Los Amigos plans for the future mission.
The last Spanish mission was Mission Nuestra Senora del Refugio and fell to ruin after the Texas Independence War with Mexico.
“This would help to educate people on the history and culture of early South Texas,” Ragle said.
Also, a museum focusing on the Spanish in Texas would be housed in the interpretive mission.
