BAYSIDE – The town of Bayside is seeking volunteers to help construct a multi-sports court Saturday, Nov. 2. The event will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Town of Bayside Town Hall.
Work is available for volunteers of all levels of skill and ability.
Breakfast, lunch and water will be provided. Gloves and other safety materials will be provided for the projects that require them.
Those wishing to volunteer or ask questions can contact Misty Minshew at BaysideKaBoom2019@gmail.com.
Details are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/help-the-town-of-bayside-build-a-multi-sports-court-at-the-town-hall-tickets-73185897991.
This project is a joint effort between the Rebuild Texas Fund, KaBOOM! and the town of Bayside.