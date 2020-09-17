REFUGIO — The town of Refugio’s tax rate for the 2020-21 fiscal year was approved on Sept. 1, with a slight decrease from the previous fiscal year.
The Refugio Town Council approved a tax rate of 85 cents per $100 property valuation. This includes .7531 for the maintenance and operations part of the budget, which funds the city’s day-to-day expenses, such salaries, and .098272 for the interest and sinking fund, which includes the city’s debt for facilities and equipment.
The budget complies with the no new tax rate, which was previously called the effective tax rate, said Callie Shreckengost, city secretary.
The city’s budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year is $4,855,303. For 2019-20, the budget was $4,596,803, Shreckengost said.