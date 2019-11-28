REGIONAL – Area livestock and forage producers are invited to this year’s Tri-County CEU Day on Friday, Dec. 6. The seminar will be held at the Julie Wimberly Memorial Homemaking Building at the Goliad County Fairgrounds, located at 935 U.S. Highway 183/77A in Goliad. Registration will begin at 7 a.m. with the program starting at 7:30.
The program will feature specialists focusing on topics to include: new and established farm trailer laws; wild pig abatement strategies; hot legal topics concerning beef cattle producers; pesticide laws and regulations and water quality issues in the Tri-County area.
Speakers will include Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, Department of Public Safety; David Harris and Dwayne Machicek with the Goliad County Wildlife Management Association; Tiffany Dowell-Lashment, Ag Law Extension Specialist; Melissa Barton, Texas Department of Agriculture Inspector and Dr. Allen Berthold with the Texas Water Institute.
Five CEUs will be provided at a cost of $50 for all five hours or $10 per individual hour chosen. Hours offered will include two in Laws and Regs, two in Integrated Pest Management, and one in General. This Tri-county event is conducted annually through the planning efforts of the Livestock and Forage Committees.
For information contact the extension office in Bee County at 361-621-1552, Goliad County at 361-645-8204 or Refugio County at 361-526-2825