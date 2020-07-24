Tropical Storm Hanna continues to srengthen in the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to reach the Texas coast Saturday, bringing the possibility of substantial rainfall to San Patricio and Refugio counties and other areas of the Coastal Bend.
The National Weather Service has issued a tropical storm warning for the area between the mouth of the Rio Grande River and San Luis Pass at Galveston Island.
“Hanna is currently forecast to make landfall along the South Texas coast as a strong Tropical Storm on Saturday,” according to a NWS press release. “Wind gusts to hurricane force will be possible near the center. There still remains uncertainty regarding the exact landfall location. Wind impacts could include some structural damage to homes and unanchored mobile homes, downed trees and power lines. Heavy rain is expected to occur beginning tonight (Friday, July 25) and continuing through Sunday.
“Due to the slow movement of Hanna, rainfall could be significant and dangerous flooding may result. Impacts could include several evacuations and the flooding of some structures. The approach of Hanna will also result in minor to moderate coastal flooding of area beaches, bays, and intracoastal waterways of the Middle Texas Coast, and in an increased threat for dangerous rip currents. Isolated tornadoes will also be possible on Saturday. Residents of South Texas are strongly urged to monitor this system and take appropriate actions.”
The forecast is for maximum sustained winds of 63 mph when the storm reaches land on Saturday with gusts of up to hurricane force. Rainfall amounts of 4 to 8 inches are projected throughout portions of the Coastal Bend, with the possibility of 12 inches of rain in isolated areas.
The NWS forecasts that storm tides of 1 foot of inundation which could result in minor flooding of area beaches along the Middle Texas Coast and adjacent intracoastal waterways.
Isolated tornadoes are expected over the Coastal Bend on Saturday, according to the NWS. There is also a risk of dangerous rip currents along Gulf-facing beaches of the Middle Texas Coast.