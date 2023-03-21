Tuttle’s employees provide decades of good food, service

For many years Tuttle’s Grocery & Meat Market in Woodsboro has been known for its good food and friendly customer service.
Four long-time employees – Marchie Vega, Becky Espinosa, Delfina Cisneros and Sylvia Escamilla – are doing their part to help maintain the store’s reputation.
When Vega was hired at Tuttle’s, she made it clear that she did not know anything about meat, and she did not want to work in the meat market and take the chance of messing something up.
So, in the 15-plus years she has worked at Tuttle’s, the only area of the store where Vega has not worked is the market.
While she may not know how to cut meat, Vega can certainly handle it once it makes it to the kitchen. She began as a cashier, but has been working in the kitchen for about 10 years, officially becoming the head cook in January 2022.
Vega cooks breakfast and lunch with the assistance of two or three helpers who prepare salads, side dishes and desserts while she focuses on the main dishes.
When asked how she knows how much of each dish to prepare for the daily lunch buffet, Vega said she pays attention to what menu items sell the best. If something proves to be a slow seller, she will figure out what to replace it with.
One aspect of her job that Vega enjoys is meeting new people, and she is often recognized as a Tuttle’s employee, even when out of town at places like Wal-Mart. People will compliment her on the service and food at Tuttle’s.
“That makes me proud,” Vega said.
Vega describes her job as being in a friendly environment.
“I love working here,” she said.
Espinosa has been serving food with a smile at Tuttle’s for 16 years. Her main duties are taking phone orders, serving meals and helping maintain the dining rooms.
Espinosa says her favorite part of the job is working the breakfast and lunch buffet lines.
“I love the people, I’m a people person,” said Espinosa, who shared that her mother always said that “she never knew a stranger.”
For Espinosa, giving good customer service is very important. As a result, Espinosa has regular customers who request that she make their breakfast tacos. Sometimes all they say is, “I want my usual,” knowing that their order will be made to their liking. Espinosa is able to do that because she pays attention to the customers, remembers what items (and how much) they want in their tacos. In addition, there are those who ask for her by name when placing a telephone order.
Espinosa describes her co-workers as being a “good group of employees.” She said everyone works together.
Speaking of store owner Stanley Tuttle, she said, “I couldn’t ask for a better boss.”
Cisneros has been a cashier at Tuttle’s for 22 years. She also helps keep the shelves stocked.
Cisneros said she is grateful to be able to work locally because she doesn’t like to drive. Prior to working at Tuttle’s, she worked at the local Western Auto for 12 years.
Working locally has always been an important convenience for Cisneros, especially when her children were in school. She was always allowed to leave work early to attend her children’s sports events or to run to the school to take them something they had forgotten.
In 2004, when she had to be out for several months due to illness, her job was held for her.
“I really appreciated that,” Cisneros said.
One of the things Cisneros likes about working in the public is meeting new people and hearing where they are from.
Escamilla has been a part of Tuttle’s for almost 39 years.
“I love the public. It’s nice to work here,” Escamilla said.
Another aspect of the job that appeals to Escamilla is the hours.
“No Sundays, no nights and half a day on Saturdays,” she said. “I wouldn’t have that somewhere else.”
Escamilla started at Tuttle’s when the second generation of Tuttle brothers, Alvin and Gene, were in charge. Now she works with the third and fourth generations – Stanley Tuttle and his sons, Matthew and Cody.
Escamilla was a full-time employee for the first six years, left for four years, and came back as part-time for about a year before returning to full time again.
Though now primarily a cashier, in the past Escamilla has worked in the meat market and prepared some of the food for catering jobs.
During her decades at the store, Escamilla has learned much and seen many changes there. She was there during the days of charge accounts, paper food stamps and manually keying in every item sold on an adding machine (before entering the total in the cash register) with the only payment options being cash or check.
Escamilla said her favorite part of the job is “dealing with Stanley, Cody and Matthew.”
Their relationship goes way back and has extended beyond the store. When their parents would go on vacation, Escamilla was the one chosen to stay in their home to take care of the younger Tuttles.
